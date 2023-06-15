News
Rediff.com  » News » Fire breaks out in Kolkata airport, no casualty; arrivals remain unaffected

Fire breaks out in Kolkata airport, no casualty; arrivals remain unaffected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 15, 2023 00:18 IST
A fire broke out near a departure gate of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday night, creating chaos and panic among passengers, officials said.

IMAGE: Airport authority staff try to douse the fire at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata, June 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

No casualty was reported.

The fire was noticed at around 9.10 pm and it was doused within half an hour, officials said adding that no arrival flight was affected.

 

They added that the check-in process was suspended for some time as eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The entire area inside the airport was engulfed with thick black smoke after the fire broke out at the 3C departure gate.

“There was a minor fire & smoke on the check-in area portal D at 2112 pm and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check-in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check-in area,” the airport tweeted.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet described the fire incident as “unfortunate”.

"In touch with the airport director -- the situation is under control. Fortunately, everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported," he said.

The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs, Scindia said adding that the cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest.

Officials said the check-in is now being conducted via portal C.

No arrival flight was affected due to the incident, officials said.

“Since there was a rush of passengers, airport authorities took no chance and used their firefighters to douse the fire. The cooling process started after it was extinguished,” a police officer said.

Officials said after an initial investigation that a short circuit could be the reason for the fire.

State fire services minister Sujit Bose told PTI that his department had sent four fire tenders to assist the Airports Authority of India in fighting the blaze.

“Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire. The exact reason behind it will be known after an investigation,” he said.

