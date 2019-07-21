News
Rediff.com  » News » Fire breaks out at building near Taj Hotel in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at building near Taj Hotel in Mumbai

July 21, 2019 14:04 IST

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, trapping some persons, officials said.

The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamder building, located on Merry Weather Road, an official said.

 

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.

"The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke," the fire brigade official said.

"Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

