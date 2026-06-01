Shopkeeper Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Ferozepur

A shopkeeper in Ferozepur, Punjab, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the deadly attack in the busy market area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurcharan Singh Gaba, a shopkeeper in Ferozepur, Punjab, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants.

The attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire in the busy market area.

Police have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to determine the motive behind the murder.

The incident caused panic among shopkeepers and customers in the Makhu market.

A shopkeeper was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified attackers in Makhu town in the border district of Ferozepur, Punjab, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gurcharan Singh Gaba, owner of a general store in the main market of Makhu.

Two assailants arrived on a motorcycle arrived at the market and opened fire towards Gurcharan. The assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds before fleeing from the spot.

Investigation Launched After Ferozepur Shooting

The sudden attack sparked panic among shopkeepers and customers in the busy market area.

Local residents immediately rushed injured Gurcharan to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts to save him, doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and are collecting evidence to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Police officials said that further investigations are in progress.