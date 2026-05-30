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Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Ludhiana Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 19:47 IST

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An elderly couple was tragically found murdered in their Ludhiana home, prompting a police investigation and search for suspects captured on CCTV.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An elderly couple, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Kaur, were found murdered in their home in Janta Nagar, Ludhiana.
  • Police believe the murders occurred over 24 hours before the discovery.
  • The couple lived alone, with their son deceased and daughters settled abroad.
  • Both victims sustained multiple head and facial injuries, suggesting the use of blunt weapons.
  • CCTV footage has captured potential suspects near the house, and an investigation is underway.

An elderly couple was found murdered inside their home in Janta Nagar here on Saturday, police said.

They believe the killings occurred more than 24 hours earlier.

 

Details Of The Victims

Police said the deceased, 70-year-old Kuldeep Singh, a retired furnace factory owner, and his 69-year-old wife Harmeet Kaur lived alone. Their only son died in a 2006 road accident, and their four daughters are settled abroad, they said.

Discovery Of The Crime Scene

According to police, relatives broke open the back door after noticing a foul smell and finding the main door bolted from inside.

Police said both bodies had multiple head and facial injuries, likely caused by blunt weapons, and were found on the beds.

Investigation Underway

Police said CCTV footage captured a few suspects near the house.

The assailants are believed to have entered through the back door or a window, police said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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