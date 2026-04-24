Shooting In Pune Salon Injures Two; Police Investigate

A shooting in a Pune salon has left two people injured, triggering a police investigation into the incident and the underlying dispute.

Key Points A shooting in a Pune salon injured two people, including a customer receiving a haircut.

The incident occurred in the Warje area of Pune, prompting a police investigation.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a previous dispute between the victim and the accused.

One suspect, Sahil Raut, has been detained, and authorities are searching for the remaining individuals involved.

Two persons were injured after a member of a group of five people opened fire in a salon in Pune city on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Warje area around 6.40 pm, they said.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a nearby hospital, an official said.

One Nihal Shinde, a customer at the salon, sustained a bullet injury to his left ear, while another person identified as Amol Adhav was also injured, he said.

Details of the Pune Salon Shooting

"Five people on two bikes reached the salon where Nihal was having his haircut. The scuffle broke out here one of the people from the group allegedly fired from his pistol on Nihal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said, "The incident was a fallout of previous enmity between Shinde and the accused. We have detained one of the persons and a search is on for others. We are investigating the matter further."

Five accused have been identified and one Sahil Raut has been apprehended so far, he said.