2 involved in INLD leader's killing arrested in Goa

Two people have been apprehended in Goa in connection with the killing of Indian National Lok Dal's leader Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee. Photograph: Courtesy Nafe Singh Rathee on X

Rathee, the president of the INLD Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25.

The district police said they were apprehended from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police.

On Saturday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them.