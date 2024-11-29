News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Shocking! 16-year-old girl raped in moving ambulance in MP

Shocking! 16-year-old girl raped in moving ambulance in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, police have said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The alleged crime in the ambulance being operated under '108' emergency service took place on November 22 and two of the four accused in the case, including the driver, have been arrested, they said.

The girl, accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, was travelling in the ambulance (none of them was a patient), said Deputy Inspector General (Rewa Range) Saket Pandey on Thursday.

Besides the trio, the driver and his associate were inside the patient transport vehicle, he said.

 

Pandey told PTI that the minor along with her sister and brother-in-law, both later charged with aiding the crime, set off for their destination in the ambulance whose driver was known to them.

En route, the girl's sister and her brother-in-law got down from the vehicle on the pretext of fetching water. Instead of waiting for the couple, the ambulance driver sped away, said the officer.

Later, the driver's associate travelling with him, Rajesh Kewat, raped her in the moving ambulance at Sunsan village on November 22, he added.

After keeping the girl hostage for the whole night, the two accused dumped her on the roadside the next morning, the DIG said.

On reaching home, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her mother, who for two days did not approach police, fearing the incident would tarnish the family's image in society, according to the IPS officer.

The teenager and her mother finally approached the police on November 25 following which a case was registered against four people (aged 25 to 30 years), including Kewat, on their complaint, Pandey said.

He said the ambulance driver Virendra Chaturvedi and Kewat, the alleged rapist, were arrested on Wednesday.

A hunt has been launched to apprehend the girl's sister and brother-in-law, who have been charged with abetting the crime, said the IPS officer.

All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Are we waiting for something like Nirbhaya to happen again?'
'Are we waiting for something like Nirbhaya to happen again?'
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
The bizarre reasons why men rape in India
The bizarre reasons why men rape in India
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend
Class 5 Delhi student gang-raped; peon held, 3 flee
Class 5 Delhi student gang-raped; peon held, 3 flee

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances