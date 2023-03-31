Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru

A woman sitting in a city park was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons in a moving car, police said on Friday.

All the four accused have been arrested and investigations are on.

The four allegedly pulled the woman, who was sitting in the National Games Village Park at Koramangala, into their car at around 10 PM on March 25 and sped in the vehicle.

They allegedly raped her in the moving car, the police said.

They dropped her near her house on March 26 morning and threatened her with "dire consequences" if she reported the incident to the police.

The police further said the victim then underwent treatment and lodged a police complaint.

"We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated," a police officer said.