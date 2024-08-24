Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend in K'taka

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped after being taken to a secluded place in Karkala in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limit on the night of August 23, they said.

The victim, hailing from Karkala town, was allegedly kidnapped by one Althaf and taken to a secluded place in a car, and raped, police said.

According to the Udupi Superintendent of Police, Arun K, the woman and Althaf had been friends on Instagram for the last three months and both belonged to the same town (Karkala).

On Friday, Althaf had come to the woman's workplace and allegedly kidnapped her in a car.

After some time, another accomplice of Althaf, identified as Richard Cardoza, joined them. Althaf was having some liquor bottles and forced the woman to drink.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman and her family, Althaf had laced the drink and forced her to drink it. He later allegedly raped her and dropped her back at her house.

"We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza and seized the vehicles used by them. Further procedures are being taken up. The victim has recorded her statement which will be submitted to the magistrate.

"She has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for treatment. We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including 138 (Abduction), 64 (Rape) and registered a case," the police official said.

Replying to the queries of reporters in New Delhi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There are attempts by the BJP to paint the incident and give it a love jihad touch, but crime is a crime and the government will go to the bottom of it all to unearth the truth and bring the accused to the book, the police in Udupi district have already arrested two main accused and I have told the police to speed up the investigation."

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi alleged it to be the "most heinous act" and that the incident is a mirror to the law and order situation in Karnataka under Congress government.

MP of Dakshina Kannada Capt. Brijesh Chowta observed that the Congress government in the state has lost control over criminal elements in minority communities and has no spine to tackle them.

Chowta alleged that this was not an incident that revolved around a rape, it was a "premeditated crime" involving ideology laced with drugs and evil intentions.

"I have raised my voice against the menace of drugs on the coastal region of the state, I am afraid that this dangerous combination will bring more social misery in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district where criminal elements with religious radicalism are taking centre-stage," he further alleged.

Opposition leader in the State Legislature R Ashoka alleged that, "In a few more days the case will be closed and the accused will be released by the government by arm- twisting the police and tacitly helping the circles around the accused Althaf to destroy evidence."

"I am in constant touch with the party leaders in Udupi and Karkala and I am going to raise this in the appropriate platform," he assured.

State BJP General Secretary and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said, "The law and order has deteriorated in the state in a big way, after this (Congress) government came to power there is a situation where there is no fear of police. Incidents of murders, extortion and rapes are increasing daily."

Demanding that the government had to bear the expenses of the victim's treatment, he said the administration has to give her courage and protection to her family.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police-Western range Amit Singh has camped in Karkala and has been monitoring the situation, police said, adding security has been beefed up.