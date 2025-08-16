Shivakumar accuses BJP of playing politics in Dharmasthala case

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "playing politics" over the Dharmasthala "multiple murders and burials" case.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with state deputy CM DK Shivakumar during the Independence Day celebrations organized at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru, August 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was responding to BJP's "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally, in which party members travelled in several vehicles to the temple town protesting against what they call a smear campaign against Hindu temples and traditions.

"BJP did not speak anything initially, now all of them are speaking. They should have spoken at the beginning. Now those in BJP are engaging in politics, nothing else. They are going there (Dharmasthala) for the sake of politics," the deputy CM said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP thinks Hindutva is their property. "But, it belongs to no one. It is each individual's devotion, feeling and faith."

"...Why didn't they speak when the complaint was lodged -- and say it is wrong?" he asked.

The SIT formed by the state government is probing charges of multiple murders, rapes, and burials across different places in Dharmasthala, over the past two decades

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker whose identity has been withheld, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors.

He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault. He has also given a statement before a magistrate in this regard.

As part of the probe, the SIT has carried out exhumations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forest areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains have been found at two sites so far.

The deputy CM said the Congress doesn't want to politicise the issue and wants to protect Dharmasthala's honour.

According to the Congress, whoever is guilty should be punished.

"When a complaint was given -- whether it was a lie or not -- when it was given before the magistrate, if it was not investigated, the same BJP would have questioned the government. Now they are doing politics..." he said.

"Let them (BJP) demand a narco analysis test (against complainant), but why didn't they object when SIT was formed. They were the ones who demanded the probe and SIT, now they are speaking whatever they want regarding the probe. The government is not interfering in the probe," he added.

The saffron party has been critical of the government's handling of the investigation and its "failure" to act against what they call a "slander campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and the temple there.

They demanded an interim report from the government and action against the complainant and others allegedly behind him, claiming the allegations were part of a "toolkit to denigrate Hindu gods and their places of worship."

Responding to a question on his statement regarding "conspiracy" against Dharmasthala, Shivakumar said, "What I'm saying is my personal opinion... Neither me nor anyone will interfere in the investigation."

While BJP MLAs are now speaking about the alleged conspiracy and slander campaign, the Congress MLAs and leaders had raised the issue with the Chief Minister and Home Minister in the initial stages as well as at the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"As we are in the government we had not spoken publicly."

During internal discussions in the party, the CM has assured not to allow injustice to anyone, and the investigation and further action against those involved in slander campaign, will happen in accordance with law, Shivakumar said.

"Someone has even made certain allegations against the CM, we have information ...we will take action legally," he added.