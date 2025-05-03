HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 8 arrested in murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru

8 arrested in murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 14:24 IST

x

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here and an anti-communal task force will be constituted permanently.

IMAGE: Suhas Shetty was hacked to death on Thursday. Photograph: X

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit and Nagaraj.

 

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said the anti-communal task force will be constituted specially for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district on the lines of the Anti-Naxal force.

"It will be headed by a Inspector General of Police (IGP). It will be set up as a permanent feature," he added.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We are the protectors of Hindus'
'We are the protectors of Hindus'
'We Started Our Party For 90% Of Hindus'
'We Started Our Party For 90% Of Hindus'
'Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism'
'Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'Hinduism is under threat from those in power'
'Hinduism is under threat from those in power'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai1:47

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai

Suhana Khan arrives at Kapoor's residence to offer heartfelt condolences to the grieving family0:43

Suhana Khan arrives at Kapoor's residence to offer...

Watch: Grand Chithirai Festival at Madurai Meenakshi Temple1:36

Watch: Grand Chithirai Festival at Madurai Meenakshi Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD