HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » K'taka govt forms SIT to probe Dharmasthala mass grave claim

K'taka govt forms SIT to probe Dharmasthala mass grave claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 20, 2025 18:33 IST

x

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe grave allegations of multiple murders, sexual assaults, and cases of missing women in the Dharmasthala region of Dakshina Kannada district spanning the past two decades.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The GO, dated July 19, was shared with the press on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team will be headed by Pranav Mohanty, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division. Its other members include Additional Commissioner of Police (Recruitment) M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters) Soumya Latha, and Superintendent of Police (Internal Security Division) Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

 

The move comes in response to a letter from Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, who cited a court statement by an individual claiming that "hundreds of bodies were buried in the Dharmasthala area."

The Commission also took serious note of media reports highlighting the discovery of a human skull and statements made by the family of a missing medical student.

The Commission said these reportsalongside the court testimonypoint to a "disturbing pattern of abuse, unnatural deaths, and disappearances of women and female students spanning more than 20 years."

A case has already been registered under Section 211(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala Police Station.

The SIT has been empowered to investigate not only the present case but also all related cases registered or to be registered in other police stations across the state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) will assign such cases to the SIT and provide necessary personnel.

The SIT will function using resources from the Dakshina Kannada District Police Office and is expected to submit regular updates to the DGP.

A comprehensive investigation report will be submitted to the government through the DGP at the earliest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Girl's skeleton with toys found in Jaffna mass grave
Girl's skeleton with toys found in Jaffna mass grave
Kukis put off mass burial after Amit Shah's request
Kukis put off mass burial after Amit Shah's request
Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv: Zelenskyy
Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv: Zelenskyy
New mass grave of over 440 bodies found in Ukraine
New mass grave of over 440 bodies found in Ukraine
'There Were Dead Bodies Everywhere'
'There Were Dead Bodies Everywhere'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

webstory image 2

10 Indian States With The Best Roads

webstory image 3

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Rolls Out Globally

VIDEOS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted in Mumbai1:04

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted in Mumbai

Ananya Pandey spotted in Bandra post dinner1:27

Ananya Pandey spotted in Bandra post dinner

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll1:00

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD