News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shiv Sena office in Parliament allotted to Team Shinde

Shiv Sena office in Parliament allotted to Team Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2023 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group as the real Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds a bow and arrow during Dussehra rally at BKC ground in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

 

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections -- practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party.

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
Sena's name, symbol stolen, but can't steal...: Uddhav
Sena's name, symbol stolen, but can't steal...: Uddhav
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
When Jugal Was Paid More Than Priyanka
When Jugal Was Paid More Than Priyanka
Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber
Tata Motors bags largest EV fleet order from Uber
Naga peace talks underway; will lift AFSPA: Shah
Naga peace talks underway; will lift AFSPA: Shah
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Thackeray loyalists guard Sena office at BMC HQ

Thackeray loyalists guard Sena office at BMC HQ

BJP replies to Uddhav's 'Mogambo' with 'Mr India' jibe

BJP replies to Uddhav's 'Mogambo' with 'Mr India' jibe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances