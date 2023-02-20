News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Election Commission should be dissolved: Uddhav on Sena order

Election Commission should be dissolved: Uddhav on Sena order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2023 15:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terming the Election Commission's decision that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the poll panel be dissolved.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

“What was the need to give the decision in such a hurry,” Thackeray said at a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

“We have lost faith in the Election Commission,” he said.

The election commissioners should be elected and not appointed, he added.

 

“There should be a proper procedure for election commissioners. A similar procedure is in practice when it comes to appointment of judges in the Supreme Court,” he said.

“The poll panel's decision to “hand over” Shiv Sena name and symbol (to CM Eknath Shinde) is absolutely wrong. The decision should have been based on the timeline of incidents,” he said.

“The commission had asked us to submit affidavits and list of party workers. We filed lakhs of affidavits, spent lakhs of rupees to submit them. But the EC completely ignored the same while ruling on the party name and symbol,” he said.

The BJP plans to finish off Shiv Sena, he said. "Stealing our party name and symbol are part of a larger conspiracy," he added.

Thackeray said he has received calls from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extending their support. He said he missed a call with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi needed 'Bal Thackeray's mask'...: Uddhav
Modi needed 'Bal Thackeray's mask'...: Uddhav
Balasaheb Thackeray saved Modi when...: Uddhav
Balasaheb Thackeray saved Modi when...: Uddhav
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
Meet Sonam's Son, Vayu
Meet Sonam's Son, Vayu
How Rahul Can Get His Form Back
How Rahul Can Get His Form Back
Azam Khan's game over, will pay for sins: Jaya Prada
Azam Khan's game over, will pay for sins: Jaya Prada
Delhi seeks court nod to hang Red Fort attack convict
Delhi seeks court nod to hang Red Fort attack convict
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Mogambo khush hua': Uddhav taunts Shah on EC order

'Mogambo khush hua': Uddhav taunts Shah on EC order

'EC's percentage formula is tricky'

'EC's percentage formula is tricky'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances