BJP replies to Uddhav's 'Mogambo' with 'Mr India' jibe

BJP replies to Uddhav's 'Mogambo' with 'Mr India' jibe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 20, 2023 17:35 IST
A day after Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as 'Mogambo', an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film Mr India, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media in Matoshree, Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Shah to claim Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

 

Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said 'Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Balasaheb Thackeray saved Modi when...: Uddhav
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
CBI now calls Sisodia for questioning on February 26
Late Ghana football player Atsu's body arrives home
SC rejects officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea, fines Rs 10K
Watch Out For These Tough Ladies!
