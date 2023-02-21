News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Thackeray loyalists guard Sena office at BMC HQ

Thackeray loyalists guard Sena office at BMC HQ

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2023 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than a dozen former corporators of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group camped outside the Shiv Sena office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai to thwart any attempt by the Eknath Shinde-led faction to take control of it.

IMAGE: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

After the former corporators sat outside the office located on the ground floor of the BMC headquarters on Monday, police security was stepped up to avoid any law and order issue, officials said on Tuesday.

Notably, CM Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission's decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations".

"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," he had said.

 

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he had said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

Thackeray had aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which ruled till June last year.

In December 2022, the BMC administration had sealed offices of all political parties at the civic headquarters following a face-off between the rival Shiv Sena factions.

Those offices are still sealed.

The BMC headquarters, which is a heritage building, has offices of all major political parties on its ground floor.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, in the process delivering a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

The EC allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the 'flaming torch' poll symbol, given to it in an interim order in October last year, till the conclusion of the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
Injured Warner ruled out of last 2 Tests vs India
Injured Warner ruled out of last 2 Tests vs India
Groom calls off wedding over 'old' furniture in dowry
Groom calls off wedding over 'old' furniture in dowry
Ladakh's Frozen Lake Marathon sets new Guinness record
Ladakh's Frozen Lake Marathon sets new Guinness record
Will L'affaire Adani Affect Modi's Image?
Will L'affaire Adani Affect Modi's Image?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sena's name, symbol stolen, but can't steal...: Uddhav

Sena's name, symbol stolen, but can't steal...: Uddhav

Uddhav lost Sena's symbol because...: Assam CM

Uddhav lost Sena's symbol because...: Assam CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances