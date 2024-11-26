News
Shinde resigns as Maha CM amid suspense on successor

Shinde resigns as Maha CM amid suspense on successor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2024 12:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation following the results of the assembly elections. 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde submits his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan as deputy CMs Devndra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar look on at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.Photograph: ANI on X

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.

Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26.

 

Despite the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine's leaders so far on who should be the next CM.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
