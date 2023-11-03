Sharmila to support Cong in Telangana despite failed alliance bid

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party will not contest the November 30 assembly polls in the state and would support the opposition Congress, YSRTP president Y S Sharmila said on Friday.

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharmila, daughter of the late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, announced supporting Congress to end the 'corrupt and anti-people rule' of Bharat Rashtra Samiti led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state.

Sharmila said she has immense respect for Congress leaders and activists, and that she does not want to split the votes of Congress, which may benefit the ruling BRS.

The YSRTP president, who spoke to reporters in Hyderabad, said it was her late father Rajasekhara Reddy who brought Congress to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"After so many years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'padayatra' showed results in Karnataka. At the time when it will show its results in Telangana, we have no intention for hurting the Congress."

The Congress leaders are not outsiders to her, she said.

Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi showed immense affection for the daughter of Rajasekhara Reddy, she said.

"We have no intention to hurt Congress party or its leaders," she said.

She said she has the fear that 'history may not forgive her' if she splits the Congress's vote and Chandrasekhar Rao becomes chief minister again.

Sharmila had earlier held discussions with Congress high command for merger or for a pre-poll alliance but it did not materialise.