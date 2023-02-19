News
Telangana is India's Afghanistan, KCR its Taliban: Sharmila

Telangana is India's Afghanistan, KCR its Taliban: Sharmila

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 19, 2023 21:06 IST
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y S Sharmila on Sunday said that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is its Taliban.

IMAGE: YSRTP president Y S Sharmila addresses the media in Hyderabad, on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy @realyssharmila/Twitter

While talking to mediapersons in Mahbubabad, Sharmila said, "He (KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

 

On Sunday, Telangana Police had detained Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader Shankar Naik.

The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad.

They registered a case against her under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and Section 3(1)r of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Addressing a public meeting, Sharmila attacked the Mahabubabad MLA for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja [castrate]."

Following the incident, the BRS staged protests against her in the district, with protesters shouting 'Go Back Sharmila' and burning hoardings and flexes of the YSRTP. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
