Stand firmly with Saudi Arabia, Pak PM tells MBS in 'restricted meeting'

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia underscores Pakistan's unwavering support and commitment to regional stability, reaffirming the mutual defence pact between the two nations.

IMAGE: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh, September 17, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saudi Press Agency/X

Key Points Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability, agreeing to work together.

The visit underscores the mutual defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, signed in September of last year.

Pakistan is actively seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, engaging with leaders from Gulf and other Muslim countries.

The meeting follows discussions regarding the 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a "restricted meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed Pakistan's "full solidarity and support" for the Kingdom in prevailing challenging conditions in West Asia.

The meeting was held on Thursday after PM Sharif dashed to Saudi Arabia in the wake of deteriorating situation in West Asia following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

A statement by the PM Office after the meeting and shared on X by PM's spokesperson for foreign media Mosharraf Zaidi in early hours of Friday stated that the Prime Minister "held a restricted meeting" with the Saudi de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

"The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times," it stated.

Both leaders had an in depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the region and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability. "The Prime Minister assured his royal host that Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region," it said.

According to the statement, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan's role had come under scanner due to its defence agreement with the kingdom.

The two countries signed a mutual defence pact in September last year with the commitment to come to the defence of each other in case of attack by a third country. The agreement was signed when Israel had attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar.

However, the situation changed after the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, which hit back and is pounding targets in the Gulf. There was a growing unease if Pakistan would fulfill its obligation towards Saudi Arabia given its good ties and geographical proximity with Iran.

Two days ago, PM's Spokesperson for Foreign Media Zaidi had said that Pakistan would be there for Saudi Arabia "before it is needed."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and expressed profound appreciation for the Kingdom's longstanding support to Pakistan.

Earlier, state-run PTV reported that the prime minister was received at the Royal Terminal of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Pakistan's Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabani and other diplomatic staff.

Previously, the Prime Minister's Office had said Sharif was undertaking the visit at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince, adding that the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince would "exchange views on the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation and bilateral relations between the two countries."

Sharif's visit was the second high-level visit to Saudi Arabia after Field Marshal Munir visited it on March 7 and met Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The two "discussed the gravity of the security situation resulting from Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom," the military's media affairs wing said.

They also discussed joint measures needed to halt such attacks within the framework of the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year.

Apart from the visit, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar talked to Saudi counterpart on more than one occasion.

Diplomatic sources said that Pakistan has been feverishly working for a peaceful solution of the conflict and PM Shehbaz and DPM Dar have talked to several leaders of Gulf and other Muslim countries. The prime minister talked to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Earlier, Dar told the media last week that he urged his Iranian counterpart during a telephonic conversation to not attack Saudi Arabia.