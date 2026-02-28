Pakistan Expresses Solidarity with Saudi Arabia Amid Regional Escalation

Amid escalating regional tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to express solidarity and discuss the unfolding situation following attacks in Iran and the Gulf region.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday contacted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to show "solidarity" amidst fear of war spreading across the region.

The telephonic contact was established after an attack on Iran by the US and Israel threatened wider conflict due to Iran attacking US bases in the Gulf states.

PM Sharif wrote in a post on X that he spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "to express Pakistan's strong condemnation of the dangerous regional escalation following the Israeli attack on Iran and subsequent attacks in the Gulf region".

"Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and our brotherly Gulf countries in this perilous time," he said.

The prime minister also said that "we remain ready to play a constructive role for peace" while praying that the blessings of Ramadan bring calm and stability to the region.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Concerns

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

"Both the leaders expressed deep concern over the unfolding regional developments, and agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year signed a joint defence agreement and are bound by it to come to the help of each other in case of attack by a third country.

Incidentally while Saudi Arabia faces a threat from Iran, Pakistan is already at war with Afghanistan.