Shahdara Bar Association Supports Assaulted Woman Advocate

The Shahdara Bar Association is supporting a woman advocate who was brutally assaulted by her husband, leading to the Supreme Court's intervention and directives to the Delhi Police for a thorough investigation.

Key Points Shahdara Bar Association pledges support to advocate Madhu Rajput, brutally assaulted by her husband.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, has been arrested and is in police custody.

Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the assault case.

Supreme Court directs Delhi Police to assign a senior female officer to the investigation and locate the victim's children.

The Shahdara Bar Association on Monday issued a circular pledging support to a woman advocate who was brutally assaulted by her husband on April 22.

Arrest and Legal Action Following Advocate Assault

The circular informed its members that the accused had been arrested and that the Supreme Court had taken cognisance of the matter.

A circular issued by the association's secretary, Narveer Dabas, said, "Respected members are hereby informed that the accused who brutally assaulted a member of our bar Madhu Rajput was arrested in the intervening night of 25-26 April by the police."

It said that the accused was sent to two days of police custody.

"We pledge to leave no stone unturned until justice is served to her," said the circular.

Support and Appreciation for Intervention

"The executive committee of Shahdara Bar Association appreciates the effort of Sneha Kalita, Advocate on Record, Supreme Court of India; and Tarun Rana (Hony Secretary NDBA) and other members of the coordination committee for their support in the matter," it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that the accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was arrested from the Khajuri Khas area on Sunday and that he had allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife on April 22.

Supreme Court's Directives in the Case

The circular also said that the apex court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the matter and issued a slew of directions, including directing the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior cop, preferably a woman officer in the rank of ACP or DCP, and to locate the whereabouts of her two minor children.