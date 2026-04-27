Supreme Court Orders Probe Into Delhi Advocate Assault Case

The Supreme Court has ordered a thorough investigation into the brutal assault of a woman advocate in Delhi, allegedly by her husband, demanding a senior police officer lead the probe and address allegations of denied hospital admission.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court takes suo motu action in the case of brutal assault on a woman advocate in Delhi.

Delhi Police Commissioner directed to hand over the probe to a senior police officer, preferably a woman.

The court is investigating allegations that three hospitals refused admission to the victim.

Police have arrested the victim's husband, the prime accused, and are searching for the couple's missing children.

The accused confessed to the crime, citing a family dispute as the motive.

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the brutal assault on a woman advocate allegedly by her husband here, and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior cop, preferably a woman officer in the rank of ACP or DCP.

Taking suo motu action in the matter, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the investigating officer to look into the aspect of three hospitals refusing admission to the victim.

Supreme Court Intervention and Police Action

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, informed the bench that an FIR has been registered and the victim's husband, who is the prime accused, has been arrested on the intervening night of April 25 and 26.

The bench said it has taken suo motu action in the matter after a letter sought its urgent intervention in the case.

Search for Missing Children

Passing a slew of directions, the top court noted that in the complaint, there are allegations against the victim's in-laws that they had taken away with them her two minor children and their whereabout was not known.

The bench directed that the police find out the whereabout of the two minor children.

It asked the investigating officer to submit a status report of the probe before it.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was arrested from the Khajuri Khas area on Sunday.

Kumar allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife on April 22, police said.

"During interrogation, Kumar confessed to the crime and told police that he attacked his wife following a family dispute," they said.

Domestic discord is believed to be the motive behind the attack, though investigators are examining all angles, police said.