Rediff.com  » News » Severe heat wave scorches Mumbai; citizens told to stay indoors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 15, 2022 16:29 IST
In the wake of severe heat wave conditions in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon.

IMAGE: Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day, at Badhwar Park, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) for Tuesday and a 'yellow alert' (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday.

It has predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 40 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

On Monday, suburban Santactruz recorded the maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.

 

In view of the IMD's warning, the Mumbai civic body took to Twitter to inform citizens about the do's and don'ts and asked them to "stay hydrated and safe".

To minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent a serious ailment or death because of the heat stroke, the BMC also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

It suggested people to carry water while going out in the afternoon.

"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty," the BMC said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein and stale food, and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors.

The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body. Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said.

"If a person faints or falls ill, he/she see a doctor immediately," it stated.

The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sun stroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said.

The person should immediately be taken to the nearest health centre, it said.

"The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal," the civic body said.

