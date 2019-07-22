"Dangerous" heat wave bakes much of the US

July 22, 2019 09:53 IST

An "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave has gripped much of the United States, leaving at least six people dead and caused the cancellation of several public events.

The National Weather Service has said that temperatures hovering around 106 degree Fahrenheit (41°C), which has blanketed about a third of the population of the United States in recent days, will come down on Monday in a burst of thunderstorms and cooling rain brought on by a cold front.

Till they get some relief, here's how Americans are battling the heat.

Tourists attempt to cool off with spray from a water sprinkler on the National Mall during a heat wave, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Mike Theiler/Reuters

A girl cools off in a water feature in the Navy Yard neighbourhood during a heat wave in Washington. Photograph: Eric Thayer/Reuters

Justin Dagostino, 27, from Manhattan, drinks water while training as a heat wave continued to affect the region in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Tourists huddle under umbrellas to protect themselves against the sun in the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial when the temperature soared to 99 degree F (37 C), in Washington. Photograph: Will Dunham/Reuters

A woman lies in Domino Park as a heat wave continues to affect the region in Brooklyn, New York. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A dog is seen in a car during a heat wave in Washington. Photograph: Eric Thayer/Reuters

Birds splash in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during the heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in the Manhattan borough of New York. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A boy eats a popsicle while walking through High Line Park during a period of high temperatures in the Manhattan. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

A girl cools off from the heat in water from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters