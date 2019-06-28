'Hell is coming': Heat wave bakes Europe

June 28, 2019 08:30 IST

European forecasters warned that 'hell is coming' with a record breaking heatwave hitting the continent from Tuesday -- posing a threat to life.

Authorities have urged children and older people to stay indoors and issued severe warnings against dehydration and heatstroke.

The heat wave is being caused by a 2,000-mile wide plume of hot air dubbed the 'Saharan bubble' which is being blown from Africa by an unusually strong jet stream.

Paris, France

People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heat wave hit much of the country, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Nice, France

People cool off in water fountains in Nice as a heat wave is expected in much of the country. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Cagnicourt, France

A woman drinks water during sunset, as a heat wave hits France, in Cagnicourt. Meteorologists compared this week's weather to a heat wave in 2003 which killed an estimated 15,000 people in France. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Berlin, Germany

A girl enjoys a cool breeze at a fountain in Berlin, Germany. Most of Germany was also issued with a heat warning. Temperatures in Germany could beat the previous June record of 38.2C, set in Frankfurt in 1947. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Berlin, Germany

Female elephant Phang Pha uses a water hose by herself to cool off at the Berlin. People were warned to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

St Peter's Square, Vatican

Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Brussels, Belgium

A man cools off with a bottle of water on a hot summer day in a park in Brussels. In Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute also issued a severe heat warning, saying it was expecting temperatures in the range of 93F to 95F (34C to 35C). Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Brussels, Belgium

A woman helps her dog to cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Copenhagen, Denmark

A woman and her child bathe at Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

Rome, Italy

A woman cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heat wave hits Italy. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Kiev, Ukraine

A woman rests in the shadow on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Madrid, Spain