HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 12 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

12 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 09, 2025 12:47 IST

x

Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two security personnel were also killed and as many others injured in the face-off, they said.

The gunfight took place at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

 

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight. Bodies of all of them have been recovered," he said.

Two security personnel, one belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard and the other from the Special Task Force, were also killed in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries, the official said.

Efforts are on to retrieve bodies of the deceased security personnel and evacuate the injured jawans, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

12 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh, Jan toll 26
12 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh, Jan toll 26
Eight Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Eight Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in C'garh
3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in C'garh
Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win1:16

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for...

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD