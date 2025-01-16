HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
12 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, Jan toll 26

January 16, 2025 22:39 IST

As many as 12 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest of south Bijapur when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Maoist operation and the intermittent exchange of fire lasted till late in the evening, he said.

Personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) from three districts, five battalions of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF) and the 229th battalion of CRPF were involved in the operation, he said.

 

"As per preliminary information, 12 Maoists were killed in the gunfight. Further details were awaited as a search operation was still underway in the area," the official informed.

No harm was reported to security forces, he said.

With this, 26 Maoists have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this month.

On January 12, five Maoists, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Madded police station area of Bijapur district.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
