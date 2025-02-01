HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Eight Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Eight Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Listen to Article
February 01, 2025 19:12 IST

Eight Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: A view of the arms and ammunition recovered from the site after 16 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces, in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, January 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

An Insas rifle and a barrel grenade launcher, were among the weapons recovered from the encounter site, he informed.

The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area when District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of the state police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were out on an anti-Maoist operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

 

The operation was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of cadres of the "West Bastar division" of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) in the area, he said.

"The bodies of eight Maoists have been recovered from the spot. Many more ultras have either been killed or injured. The search operation at the site is still underway. We have recovered an Insas rifle, a barrel grenade launcher and other weapons from the spot," Sundarraj said.

With this encounter, 50 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

On January 20-21, 16 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the state's Gariaband district.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state, as per the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
