4 killed, many feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi

4 killed, many feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 19, 2025 10:17 IST

Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: A four-storey building collapses in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on X

Around 22 people were believed to be trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

 

So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

WATCH: Mustafabad building collapse caught on CCTV camera

Police received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station, he said.

A police team rushed to Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, where the four-storey building was found to have collapsed, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
