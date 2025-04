4 killed, many feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi

Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: A four-storey building collapses in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on X

Around 22 people were believed to be trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station, he said.

A police team rushed to Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, where the four-storey building was found to have collapsed, he said.