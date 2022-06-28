News
1 dead, 11 injured as building collapses in Mumbai

1 dead, 11 injured as building collapses in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 28, 2022 09:50 IST
A 30-year-old man died and 11 others were injured after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A Wing of Kurla's Naik Nagar Society collapsed on Monday night. Photograph: ANI

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official said.

The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion.

 

The man, among those brought to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival.

Fire brigade personnel are searching for survivors, the official said.

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
