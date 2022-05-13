News
Rediff.com  » News » 26 dead in massive fire at 3-storey building in Delhi

26 dead in massive fire at 3-storey building in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 13, 2022 23:10 IST
As many as 26 died while 50 to 60 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, the police said.

"A total of 26 bodies were recovered from the 3-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station. The third floor is yet to be searched," Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said, about 15 fire tenders are at the spot. The rescue operation is continue.

"Rescue operation on. Police force deployed with the area being cordoned off. About 15 fire tenders are at the spot, and more coming in. Fire on two floors. About 50-60 people were rescued," Sharma said.

So far 10 people are injured in the fire, said Delhi Police.

 

While Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said that some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital.

 

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Sharma said.

The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the DCP said.

IMAGE: Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
