Home  » News » Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir

Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir

By Sumir Kaul
October 08, 2024 17:50 IST
The results of assembly elections in the Kashmir Valley have culminated in a significant rejection of separatist candidates, including those from Engineer Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, who failed to make a meaningful impact in the polls.

IMAGE: Awami Ittehad Party chief and Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on October 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The standout performance came from Sayar Ahmed Reshi, a proxy candidate for Jamaat-e-Islami from Kulgam, and Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, brother of the Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who contested from Langate.

Despite their efforts, the majority of candidates associated with these groups lost their deposits, indicating a clear disapproval from the electorate.

 

Notably, Aizaj Ahmed Guru, brother of Afzal Guru, suffered a crushing defeat in the Sopore assembly seat, receiving only 129 votes significantly fewer than the 341 votes cast for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Engineer Rashid had fielded 44 candidates. However, prominent figures, including his brother and spokesperson Firdous Baba, found themselves unsuccessful, with many losing their deposits.

Jamaat-e-Islami had put forward four candidates and supported an additional four, but other than Reshi, all were unsuccessful in securing even minimal support.

Despite the disheartening results, Reshi maintained a hopeful outlook, stating, "This is the start of the process. We had limited time for campaigning, but I believe we can make a difference in the future."

Similarly, Talat Majid, another Jamaat candidate from Pulwama, attributed his loss to a lack of support from the Jamaat cadre, suggesting that the notion of their association with the BJP may have harmed their prospects.

"I want Jamaat's ban to be lifted so we can restore the glory that its founders had in helping people," he added.

Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, a prominent businessman and close associate of Engineer Rashid, only managed to garner 963 votes, falling short of the NOTA option, which received 1,713 votes.

Acknowledging the overwhelming support for the National Conference, he remarked, "It's not just a wave, people have voted decisively for the National Conference. Now we await to see what they deliver in return for their mandate."

Another notable figure, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, known as 'Azadi Chacha' and currently jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), also faced a significant defeat against National Conference candidate Omar Abdullah, barely managing to save his deposit in Beerwah.

Analysts view the election results as a clear repudiation of separatist politics, signalling a shift in the political landscape of the region.

Sumir Kaul
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
