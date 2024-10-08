2-state polls: Who's leading and who's trailing

Counting for assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is underway.

Here's how big names faring.

Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district.

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini is leading from the Ladwa assembly seat

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Haryana.

Independent candidate and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal's mother, Savitri Jindal, is leading from the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana.