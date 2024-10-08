Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday showed the Congress-National Conference alliance is ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on over 40 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 20 seats, according to initial trends.

Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.