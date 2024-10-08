News
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

By Rediff News
Last updated on: October 08, 2024 08:26 IST
Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana is confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which is out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback.

Jammu and Kashmir also voted alongside Haryana, but most seats there have witnessed multi-corner contests rather than a direct Congress-BJP fight.

Catch all the numbers here.

Jammu-Kashmir

Haryana

 

 

