Sent out a clear message that...: Modi on Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Pahalgam terror strike last month was an attack on the soul and unity of India, and subsequent Operation Sindoor was a "decisive response" to terrorists.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event to celebrate 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood virtually. Photograph: ANI on X

He asserted that the country was united in its fight against terrorism, adding that India gave a befitting reply and destroyed terror infrastructure and several airbases in Pakistan.

Describing the Pahalgam attack as a "deliberate attempt" to create a rift in India on religious lines, Modi said, "We sent out a clear message that India is united despite the terror strike which erased sindoor of some of our sisters."

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, died in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The execution-like killing by terrorists after reportedly asking about the victims' faith left the entire country grieving and outraged.

Addressing the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood function at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Modi said the Himalayan state is the "pride of the nation" and its people believe in democracy.

The prime minister regretted that he could not attend the function at the statehood celebrations due to inclement weather, but assured that he would visit the state in future.

"Operation Sindoor against terrorists in the wake of the Pahalgam attack was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror in India. What terrorists did in Pahalgam was an attack on humanity, and we are now united in the fight against terrorism," the PM said virtually from Bagdogra in West Bengal.

The PM inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stones of several others.

The projects inaugurated by Modi included a 500-bed District Hospital in Namchi, 'Swarna Jayanti Maitreya Manjari' (at White Hall, Ridge Park), a passenger ropeway at Pelling to Sangacholing Monastery, a 'gaushala' at Mamring and a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok district.

He also laid the foundation stones for a district hospital at Pakyong, a visitor experience centre at Nathula, and the conversion of Singshore Bridge into a glass skywalk.

He also unveiled the Bhaleydunga Skywalk project, a working women's hostel at Gangtok (Tadong), Swarna Jayanti Convention Centre at Namli, and Swarna Jayanti Sports and Cultural Centre near Gangtok.

The prime minister congratulated the people of Sikkim on the completion of 50 years of statehood and said he was glad that the people of the Himalayan state chose to join a democratic India to be part of development and prosperity.

Modi hailed Sikkim for being a "shining example of the blending of biodiversity and spiritualism".

Sikkim is rich in biodiversity and has set examples in nature conservation, he added.

The state has also become a big tourist destination despite being small in size and welcomes around 10 lakh visitors annually, he said.

Recalling the contributions of great sportspersons Bhaichung Bhutia, Tarundeep Rai and Jaspal Pradhan, he said that Sikkim has the potential to become a hub of sports activities.

The prime minister said the NDA government was dedicated to making India a sports superpower.

"We want Northeast, including Sikkim, to move in this direction. Sikkim has the potential to become a hub of adventure sports," he added.

The prime minister said Sikkim was increasing organic exports, which was a big achievement for the state.

He added that connectivity was the main focus of the Centre, and the Sevoke-Rangpo project will link the Himalayan state with the country's rail network.