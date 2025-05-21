'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We Have Raised The Cost And Consequences For Pakistan'

'War is not an answer. War is not a solution.'

'Deterrence is a solution. We should have the stick with us with which we can beat Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi congratulates troops for their exemplary role during Operation Sindoor during his visit to Longewala, May 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Pakistan's proxy war has now moved from a low cost-high effect war to a high cost-low effect war," explains retired Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia, former Director General Military Operations.

An officer from the Parachute Regiment, India's special forces, the general served the Indian Army for four decades and held command assignments on both the Pakistan and China borders.

In a two-part interview with Rediff's Archana Masih, General Bhatia discusses the working of the hotline between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan armies and the achievements of Op Sindoor.

What is the role of the Director General of Military Operation? When does it get activated?

The role of the DGMO is to control and direct all military operations as per the directions of the chief of army staff and the Government of India.

The DGMO coordinates various operations, resources, capability development, defence preparedness, induction of arms, timelines, force levels, positioning of both war and logistics reserves, etc.

The hotline with the Pakistan army HQ in Rawalpindi has been operational since the 1971 War. It is manned 24 hours by a duty officer.

It stood the test of time resolving many issues at the tactical and operational levels between the two armed forces, and also for strategic signalling as and when required.

Drawing from your tenure as DGMO, how often does the hotline get activated? What is the norm? Or is it only when hostilities and tensions rise?

There is a scheduled conversation every week. The DGMOs exchange their views. It is a candid and constructive engagement and a number of issues are resolved.

If some incident is happening in a certain area, they are told to behave in the right manner.

The DGMO is not a standalone appointment. He's kitted into the political-military decision making and thereafter things are discussed and actions taken.

We are an army of the nation. We work under political direction, unlike the Pakistani army.

All actions are discussed and deliberated, the pros and cons are taken into consideration. Everything is war gamed before things unfold.

IMAGE: Army personnel demonstrate how they delivered a crushing response during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Akhnoor Sector in Jammu, May 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

What are your thoughts about Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Pakistan was informed before the strikes were carried out?

I will not comment on any political remark.

There are scheduled conversations between the two DGMOS, and also unscheduled conversations when something happens along the Line of Control, eg, firing, and then it is incumbent on the DGMO on either side to take the call.

Let's say if the Pak DGMO calls, then the Indian DGMO will take the call as soon as possible. Sometimes, he may not be in the office, so he will take the call as soon as possible. It's an unwritten sort of affirmation.

In case the DGMO is out of station, then the officer who is next in authority will take the call.

IMAGE: Vice Admiral A N Pramod, director general, naval operations, second from right, explains the Indian Navy's readiness during Operation Sindoor at the media briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, May 11, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The DGMO said at last week's press conference that an attempt was made to communicate our compulsion to strike, but the request was turned down.

That is part of the escalation control. We have said that it was a measured and proportionate response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The DGMO said at the press conference that Pakistan was told that we had done this after the strikes were carried out.

The strikes had been carried out by then and hence no surprise was lost.

The indication is for escalation control -- we have paid for the terror strikes in Pahalgam. We will raise the cost and consequences for you.

This is also a part of strategy to off ramp -- that we did this in response to what you did. Thereby, giving a chance to climb down the escalatory ladder.

The main thing is that the escalation control should be with us.

The response was both proactive and reactive. Initially, it was proactive and then what we did on May 10 was reactive control. We sent a signal to them that we have taken your air defence umbrella out in 90 minutes. We can strike you at will anywhere we want.

The strikes at the 11 air bases made Pakistan vulnerable to air, missile and drone strikes, and demonstrated the effectiveness of our operations.

This is what forced the Pakistani DGMO to call up our DGMO on May 10 and propose cessation of hostilities.

This is different from a ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement is along the Line of Control. The Pak DGMO requested for cessation of hostilities at 3.30 pm and the Government of India's agreement was conveyed through our DGMO at 5 pm.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the Bilal mosque in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan occupied Kashmir, after it was hit by Indian missiles. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Was the Pakistani drone attack and convening its national command authority designed to get the disinterested Americans to intervene?

These are signalling strategies to the world. Prime Minister Modi addressed four constituencies in his May 10 speech.

1. The people of India. He hailed them for being united.

2. The armed forces for an operation well done.

3. Pakistan. He conveyed that the nuclear umbrella is no longer a factor in our punitive and pre-emptive operations, and that terror and trade will not go together; terror and talks will not go together.

4. The international community. He said that India will not tolerate terrorism at any cost. The PM mentioned 9/11 and the London bombings which sent the message of zero tolerance for terrorism not only on our territory, but anywhere in the world.

What has been your assessment of the achievements of Operation Sindoor?

I think we have achieved our desired political, military and state goal in a swift, sharp and calibrated action.

We were on top of the escalation ladder and raised the cost and consequences for Pakistan's proxy war.

Pakistan's proxy war has now moved from a low cost-high effect war to a high cost-low effect war.

Terror has not gone away, but we have raised the cost and consequences for Pakistan. We have demonstrated a red light to Pakistan and signalled zero tolerance for terror.

The prime minister's new doctrine says that any act of terror will invite military reprisals. Even though Pakistan knows that the cost has been raised will it continue these low cost attacks?

I don't think Pakistan is going to change its India policy, but it will definitely keep the temperatures low.

Today Pakistan is weak -- militarily, economically, politically and diplomatically.

After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, even the Americans are not dependent on Pakistan for assistance in their war on terror.

West Asia is not supporting Pakistan the way it did earlier.

Therefore, Pakistan has to rethink its proxy war strategy. It will not do away with it because the army drives Pakistan's India policy. The anti-India policy gives the Pak army domestic, political and economic relevance.

The Pakistan army is an economic powerhouse. It controls about 20% of Pakistan's GDP. Its relevance is based on an anti-India policy, an anti-India sentiment. Kashmir is central to it and I don't think that is going to change for the time being.

Terrorism will continue, but at the low end.

IMAGE: Mig 29K fighters deployed under Operation Sindoor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Will every terror attack lead to a war-like situation? Will this give an opportunity to Donald Trump to intervene, something that Pakistan desperately wants?

It does not mean that we will do an Op Sindoor every time there is an act of terror.

The response can be at various levels -- 1. Retributive 2. Punitive 3. Pre-emptive ops.

The PM did not talk about the quantum and depth of operations. He said that Pakistan will have to pay for it which is fair.

It also does not mean that every time we will go in for a war-like situation after a terror attack.

War is not an answer. War is not a solution. Deterrence is a solution. We should have the stick with us with which we can beat Pakistan.

This time, we have done very well, both militarily and in economic terms. Keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance is going to hurt Pakistan more than anything else.

