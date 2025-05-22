Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Photograph: ANI on X

In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the prime minister slammed Pakistan, and said in response to the attack on April 22, "we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes".

"Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins," Modi said, adding, "The world and the enemies of the country have seen what happens when sindoor turns into 'barood' (gunpowder)".

He said India is not going to be scared by nuclear threats and if there is a terrorist attack on the country then it will give a befitting reply.

"The time and methods will be decided by our armed forces," he said addressing a public meeting in Palana in Bikaner.

"Our government gave free hand to all three armed forces. Together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees," he said.

Noting that Pakistan had tried to target the Nal air base in Bikaner but could not cause any damage to it, he said "but, no one knows when Pakistan's Rahimyar Khan air base will open again. It is in ICU. The attack has destroyed it".

"Pakistan can never win a direct fight against India. Whenever there is a direct flight, Pakistan has to face defeat again and again. That is why Pakistan has made terrorism a weapon to fight against India," he said.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.