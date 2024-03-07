News
Sena Vs Sena: SC summons records from Speaker office

Sena Vs Sena: SC summons records from Speaker office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 07, 2024 17:21 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned original records pertaining to the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray group seeking disqualification of MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, from the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The speaker had, in an order on January 10, declared the Shiv Sena bloc led by Shinde as the 'real political party' after its split in June 2022.

He had also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sent for the original documents after the Shinde faction alleged forgery in the records by the Thackeray camp.

The top court, which had issued notice on the Thackeray group's petition, asked Shinde and his MLAs to file a response positively on or before April 1, and listed the plea for final hearing on April 8.

The bench said it was keeping the issue of maintainability of the petition open.

On January 22, the top court had sought responses from the chief minister and other lawmakers of his group on the plea.

The Thackeray faction, in its petition filed through MLA Sunil Prabhu, has alleged that Shinde 'unconstitutionally usurped power' and is heading an 'unconstitutional government'.

The Shinde group had the support of 37 out of the total 54 Sena MLAs when the party split in June 2022, the speaker had noted.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction in early 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'
Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order
1 yr after split, 2 Shiv Senas to mark foundation day
Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP
J-K breathes freely after Art 370 abrogation: Modi
China doesn't observe pacts with India: Jaishankar
PIX: Spinners, openers put India in control on Day 1
SC puts off Sena vs Sena plea hearing to March 7

Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena

