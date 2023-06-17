Sena vs Sena: 2 foundation day celebrations on June 19

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions are gearing up to celebrate on June 19 the foundation day of the Shiv Sena by organising events at two separate venues in Mumbai, both of which are likely to be marked by verbal duels to prove which is real inheritor of the mantle of founder late Bal Thackeray.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, extreme left, shared stage with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray at Sena's foundation day event on June 19, 2022. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/Twitter

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion of Shinde against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol was allotted later to the former. The Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

It will be the first time the foundation day of the Shiv Sena will be celebrated since the split last year.

While the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will organise its event at NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai, the Shiv Sena-UBT will hold its event in Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai.

Both sides stake claim to be the real Sena.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut asserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was the real Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also the son of Chief minister Eknath Shinde, said party workers from across the state will gather at the foundation day event.

Shiv Sena-UBT mouthpiece Saamana said Thackeray will also address his supporters in Worli, which is the assembly seat of his son and former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 by cartoonist turned politician Bal Thackeray who championed the cause of the sons of the soil.

Eknath Shinde's rebellion last year brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government, after which the former became chief minister on June 30 with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Uddhav faction is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also including the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.