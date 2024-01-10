News
Maha speaker runs out Uddhav, declares Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Maha speaker runs out Uddhav, declares Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 10, 2024 18:57 IST
Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday held that the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged on June 21, 2022.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in happier times.

Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray against each other's MLAs, Narwekar also said that Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022.

 

As the tenor of the ruling became clear, celebrations broke out among followers of Chief Minister Shinde's faction.

The speaker also held that the Shiv Sena pramukh (chief) did not have the power to remove any leader from the party. He also did not accept the argument that the will of the party chief and the will of the party were synonymous.

The 1999 party constitution submitted to the Election Commission was the valid constitution for deciding the issues, and the Thackeray group's contention that the amended constitution of 2018 should be relied on was not acceptable, he added.

This constitution made the rashtriya karyakarini (national executive) the supreme body, he said. 

Source: PTI
 
