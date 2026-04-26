Seers step up pressure on Congress for Shivakumar as CM

A forum of swamijis is pressuring the Congress party to appoint D K Shivakumar as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, sparking debate over a potential leadership change.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: Courtesy @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Pranavananda Swamiji urges Congress to appoint D K Shivakumar as Karnataka CM.

Swamijis warn of 'consequences' if Shivakumar is not made Chief Minister.

A group of 25 swamijis plans to visit New Delhi to present their demand to the Congress high command.

Shivakumar supporters highlight his contributions to the party and backward communities.

Speculation about a leadership change arises amid reports of a 'power-sharing' agreement.

Pranavananda Swamiji, president of the forum of heads of the most backward class maths, urged the Congress high command on Sunday to immediately appoint deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as the CM of Karnataka.

Warning that the Congress would face "consequences" if Shivakumar is not made CM, he said a group of 25 swamijis plans to visit New Delhi to present the demand to the party high command.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said that both he and CM Siddaramaiah will abide by any decision taken by the Congress high command on the leadership issue in the state.

The remarks come amid speculation within the party and political circles about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, when the results of assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka, are announced.

"The CM chair issue is ongoing in the state. As president of the Mahasabha of swamijis of the most backward class maths in the state, I demand that D K Shivakumar be made CM immediately. It has been about three years since this government came to power, and several timelines have been set, such as Sankranti, Ugadi, and the five-state elections," Pranavananda Swamiji said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the situation appears to be "insulting" to Shivakumar.

"Shivakumar took over as KPCC president when no one was willing to accept the post and brought the party to power. He was promised the CM post in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary K C Venugopal. Now, why is the party hesitating to fulfil that promise? This is not right," he said.

Swamiji said he was not denying that Siddaramaiah is a "big leader" of backward communities, but added that Siddaramaiah has already served as CM for about eight years, including five years in his first term.

"We cannot say that backward classes have received significant benefits. Even the recent state budget did not do much for backward class communities," he said, alleging that these communities have not significantly benefited under Siddaramaiah.

Urging the Congress high command to immediately make Shivakumar the CM, Pranavananda Swamiji warned that otherwise the party would face "serious consequences" in the state.

He said the Mahasabha of swamijis will meet Shivakumar and, after discussions, about 25 swamijis will travel to Delhi.

"Shivakumar's contribution to most backward communities is immense. He has been an MLA about eight times and a minister several times. Why is he not being given the CM post? He has worked for the party and deserves recognition-this is my demand to the Congress high command," he added.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by reports of a "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.