Security up at Shivakumar's hometown as he meets Kharge, Rahul again

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar is set to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi again on Wednesday evening, even as the party refrained from making any official announcement yet on who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar held a long meeting with Kharge at the latter's house.

The KPCC chief did not answer media questions.

Meanwhile, security was stepped up in Ramanagara, Shivakumar's home district, on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in light of his supporters staging protests at multiple places after some media outlets claimed that he lost the race for the chief minister's post to Siddaramaiah.

The Congress has said that a decision on Karnataka CM is likely to be taken later on Wednesday or Thursday and a new Cabinet in the state would be in place in the next 48 to 72 hours.

An alert has been sounded in Ramanagara where police personnel were deployed at important public places and the district Congress office to prevent any untoward incident, official sources said.

The police presence was beefed up in particular in Kanakapura where Shivakumar hails from and got re-elected to the Karnataka assembly in the May 10 polls.

In the just-concluded election, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by winning 135 seats while the BJP garnered only 66 seats and the Janata Dal-Secular got 19.

-- with PTI inputs