Vokkaliga outfit throws weight behind DKS for Karnataka CM

Vokkaliga outfit throws weight behind DKS for Karnataka CM

Source: PTI
November 27, 2025 17:12 IST

The Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha on Thursday warned the Congress high command that it will fight vehemently if injustice happens to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become CM.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, belongs to the dominant agrarian community of Vokkaliga.

"During the assembly election, Shivakumar had toiled hard, toured across the state, strengthened the organisation and due to his efforts the Congress got 140 seats and won the polls," Sangha president L Srinivas said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

 

He said people have been saying that the Congress high command had earlier promised Shivakumar that he will be made the chief minister after Siddaramaiah completes two-and-half years term.

Siddaramaiah had been the CM for five years during his previous stint and now this time, he completed two-and-half years, Srinivas, the former Bengaluru deputy mayor, said.

There are doubts whether Siddaramaiah will transfer powers to Shivakumar, he said, adding that ministers and MLAs are touring Delhi in this regard.

"We from Vokkaliga Sangha request the Congress high command to at least give him 'coolie' (a token of reward) to Shivakumar for the efforts he has put in," the Sangha president said.

Requesting the Congress high command to fulfill the promise made to Shivakumar, Srinivas said the deputy CM had also spent time in jail for the party.

"No injustice should happen to the disciplined soldier of the Congress party. We from Vokkaliga Sangha on behalf of the Vokkaliga pontiffs assert that we will vehemently fight if injustice happens to Shivakumar," he said.

