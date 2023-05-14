News
Vokkaliga seers back Shivakumar for Karnataka CM

Vokkaliga seers back Shivakumar for Karnataka CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2023 22:51 IST
Prominent Vokkaliga pontiff of Adi Chunchanagiri Nirmalananda Natha Swamiji on Sunday appealed to the Congress leadership to appoint Karnataka party unit president D K Shivakumar as the next chief minister of the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar offers prayers a day after the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, in Tumkur district, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the wake of Congress getting a thumping majority in the assembly polls, he also said Shivakumar is the most eligible candidate by all standards to head the state.

The Vokkaliga Sangha, which is the main body of one of the dominant communities of Karnataka, organised a meeting of Vokkaliga pontiffs where a unanimous decision was taken to request the Congress top brass to appoint Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga who has been steering the state unit, as the next chief minister.

 

"This programme has been organised to request all the seniors right from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah to give Shivakumar an opportunity to run the administration and serve the society," Nirmalananda Natha Swamiji said.

He added that Shivakumar had suffered a lot while discharging his duty.

"We all saw tears in his eyes yesterday, which were a mix of joy and pain. The man who toiled so much should get the result," the seer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
