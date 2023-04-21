News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When SpaceX Starship Exploded

When SpaceX Starship Exploded

By REDIFF NEWS
April 21, 2023 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Elon Musk-founded SpaceX's Starship -- the most powerful rocket ever built -- took off on an orbital test mission at Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Three minutes after lift off, Starship exploded during its test-flight.

Despite this, SpaceX described the mission as a success -- because the spacecraft had gotten off the launchpad and fulfilled the primary purpose of the test-flight -- and one engineer reportedly even poured champagne over his colleagues to celebrate.

 

IMAGE: Starship atop its powerful superheavy rocket lifts off. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Huge smoke clouds form as Starship rises from the launchpad. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gene Blevins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The media and spectators try to capture the lift off on tjeir cameras. Photograph: Gene Blevins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People watch the lift off. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Starship in mid-air. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Starship falls to earth as it explodes. Photograph: Gene Blevins/Reuters

 

Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Another Journey To Space!
Another Journey To Space!
SpaceX mission led by PIO astronaut reaches ISS
SpaceX mission led by PIO astronaut reaches ISS
10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1
10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1
Speculation rife as Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention
Speculation rife as Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention
Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts
Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts
Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile trading
Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile trading
Archery World Cup: India eye two gold medals
Archery World Cup: India eye two gold medals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes moments after launch

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes moments after launch

SpaceX's Starship Is Ready To Launch

SpaceX's Starship Is Ready To Launch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances