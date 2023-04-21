When SpaceX Starship Exploded

Elon Musk-founded SpaceX's Starship -- the most powerful rocket ever built -- took off on an orbital test mission at Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Three minutes after lift off, Starship exploded during its test-flight.
Despite this, SpaceX described the mission as a success -- because the spacecraft had gotten off the launchpad and fulfilled the primary purpose of the test-flight -- and one engineer reportedly even poured champagne over his colleagues to celebrate.
