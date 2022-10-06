News
Rediff.com  » News » SpaceX Falcon 9 Bound For International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 Bound For International Space Station

By Rediff News Bureau
October 06, 2022 17:44 IST
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying four crew members to the International Space Station.

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule before launch. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Dragon capsule has on board Commander Nicole Mann, Pilot Josh Cassada, Roscosmos Cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Mission Specialist Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Koichi Wakata and Anna Kikina depart the crew quarters before the launch. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Falcon 9 in flight. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Falcon 9 in mid air. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Falcon 9's smoke trail. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media work to take the best shot. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
