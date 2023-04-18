News
Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starship Is Ready To Launch

By REDIFF NEWS
April 18, 2023 16:15 IST
SpaceX's Starship is a super heavy lift rocket and spacecraft built to carry immense cargo and numerous astronauts into deep space.

The rocket is made of stainless steel, a material SpaceX Founder Elon Musk is particularly fond of due to its relatively low price.

Unlike other rocket, which flies on super-chilled liquid hydrogen and oxygen, this rocket is fueled by liquid methane and oxygen.

The new fuel can be stored at more manageable temperatures than liquid hydrogen and is less prone to leaks.

SpaceX said it would attempt the first launch of its Starship rocket system on Thursday, April 20, after a launch attempt on Monday, April 17, had to be scrubbed due to issues with the launch vehicle's first stage.

 

IMAGE: SpaceX Starship on its Boca Chica launchpad, near Brownsville, Texas, April 16, 2023, after the US Federal Aviation Administration granted a long-awaited license allowing Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch the rocket to orbit for the first time. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view before SpaceX's Starship's launch on an orbital test mission was delayed from the company's Boca Chica launchpad. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spectators gathers to watch the SpaceX Starship. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spectators watch from boats before SpaceX's Starship's attempted launch. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Visitors take selfies in front of a Starbase sign at the SpaceX Starbase. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Photographers set up remote cameras to capture the launch. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The SpaceX Starship at its Boca Chica launchpad. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cameron county sheriff deputies stand near the SpaceX Starship. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spectators view the SpaceX Starship. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Barbara Belvisi, left, takes a picture of Gene Gore, centre, with the SpaceX Starship. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People picnic on the beach park as the SpaceX Starship is seen on its Boca Chica launchpad. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather before SpaceX's Starship lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SpaceX propulsion engineer Travis Talbot gets his telescope ready on the day of the planned launch of SpaceX's Starship. Photograph: Gene Blevins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People leave as the SpaceX's Starship planned liftoff from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission is postponed. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
