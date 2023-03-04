Another Journey To Space!

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission departed for the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on March 2, 2023.

The astronauts will stay on the ISS for six months.

IMAGE: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission includes NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, Mission Specialist Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA Commander Stephen Bowen and Mission Specialist Sultan Al-Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

IMAGE: The astronauts take the car to the launch pad. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

IMAGE: Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev prepares to be transported to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IMAGE: Family members embrace as they watch the astronauts head to the launch pad. Photograph: Red Huber/Getty Images

IMAGE: SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches at 12:34 am EST on March 2. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off, here and below. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Photograph: Red Huber/Getty Images

IMAGE: Falcon 9 is airborne. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IMAGE: A long shot view of the launch. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

IMAGE: The Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft flies into space. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IMAGE: Falcon 9 disappears in the night sky. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

