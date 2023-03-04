News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another Journey To Space!

Another Journey To Space!

By REDIFF NEWS
March 04, 2023 08:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission departed for the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on March 2, 2023.

The astronauts will stay on the ISS for six months.

 

IMAGE: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission includes NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, Mission Specialist Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA Commander Stephen Bowen and Mission Specialist Sultan Al-Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The astronauts take the car to the launch pad. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev prepares to be transported to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Family members embrace as they watch the astronauts head to the launch pad. Photograph: Red Huber/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches at 12:34 am EST on March 2. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off, here and below. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

Photograph: Red Huber/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Falcon 9 is airborne. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A long shot view of the launch. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft flies into space. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Falcon 9 disappears in the night sky. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe
ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe
How Vikram-S Made Space History
How Vikram-S Made Space History
10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1
10...9...8...7...6...5...4...3...2...1
Nagaland: NDPP-BJP yet to stake claim to form govt
Nagaland: NDPP-BJP yet to stake claim to form govt
SC eases selection norms of consumer court prez
SC eases selection norms of consumer court prez
SC releases youth awarded death for infant's rape
SC releases youth awarded death for infant's rape
As Sangma stakes claim, 6 parties plan to form govt
As Sangma stakes claim, 6 parties plan to form govt
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'I can't see an Elon Musk anywhere in India'

'I can't see an Elon Musk anywhere in India'

Like Nasa, Isro needs to contract out, not build

Like Nasa, Isro needs to contract out, not build

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances